The Lotto Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one struck the $35m jackpot on Saturday night.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The winning numbers are: 02, 07, 19, 28, 32, 40 Bonus 13 Powerball 01.

However four players shared Lotto First Division taking home $250,000 each.

Demand was so high after the draw those trying to check their tickets on the MyLotto site were put in a hold queue.

The next Powerball draw will be for $42 million on Wednesday night.