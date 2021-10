A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 73-year-old man died at a property in Northland on Friday.

New Zealand Police Officers

The man's body was found at an Ōmāpere home, in the Hokianga, before lunchtime.

In a statement on Saturday, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said the man was due to appear in Whangārei District Court on Saturday.

"The homicide investigation continues," Johnston said.