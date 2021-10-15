Person found dead in Northland, investigation underway

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person was found dead at a home in Northland on Friday.

Police car (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Police were called to the property in Ōmāpere, west of Kaikohe, before lunchtime when the person was located, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said in a statement.

A second person who was located at the scene has been since taken into custody "on related matters".

No charges have been laid at this stage, however police are not currently seeking anyone else over the incident.

A post mortem examination and formal identification procedures will be carried out in due course.

Police are unable to release further details until the person's next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is still in the early stages and a scene examination is currently underway at the property.

