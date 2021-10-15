65 new Covid-19 community cases today

There are 65 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, all of which are in Auckland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

As at 11am on Friday, the ministry said it was able to link 34 of these new cases to the current outbreak, including 10 which are household contacts.

The remaining 31 are being investigated to find a link to the outbreak.

Over the past fortnight, there remains 107 unlinked cases.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 1855.

There are now 34 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including six in intensive care or a high dependency unit. There are 18 at Middlemore Hospital, 12 at Auckland City Hospital, three at North Shore Hospital and one at Palmerston North Hospital.

There are now 1973 contacts linked to the outbreak, of which 85 per cent have been contacted and 81 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1pm on Friday, there were 432 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website , including 22 new exposure sites.

On Thursday, 27,766 tests for Covid-19 were processed, including 12,888 in Auckland.

In total there has been 3.7 million tests for Covid-19 process in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 68,003 were administered on Thursday, made up of 15,121 first doses and 52,882 second doses.

In total, more than 6.11 million doses have been administered in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier on Friday said she was aiming for 100,000 or more Covid-19 vaccine doses to be administered on Super Saturday.

"Vaccination remains our number one protection against Covid-19. We are asking everyone in Aotearoa to either get vaccinated or support someone to get vaccinated as part of Super Saturday – our national day of action for vaccination," the ministry said.

"A live Vaxathon will run from midday to 8pm. The event will celebrate the regions with the biggest change in vaccination numbers and will be supported by well-known Kiwis."

Super Saturday Vaxathon will be on TVNZ2 from noon to 7pm that day.

"There will be more than 120 extra vaccination sites open, with many sites operating with extended hours and events and prizes on offer around the regions," the ministry said.

Find more information about Super Saturday and events near you here .

On wastewater testing, a second wastewater sample taken from Te Awamutu on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19. The virus was also detected in a composite sample collected from Wellsford on Tuesday.

"Anyone in the Te Awamutu area who has symptoms of Covid-19, or have family or household members who are symptomatic, or anyone who travels in and out of the area regularly for work, are urged to get tested as soon as possible," the ministry urged.



"Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time and is now in Te Awamutu should also get tested."

There was also one new Covid-19 case found at the border on Friday.

The new case arrived from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on October 13. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

Friday's new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 4538.

There was no live 1pm press conference on Friday.

Friday's update comes as Auckland, Northland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

Alert levels for Northland, Auckland, and the Waikato will be reviewed again on Monday.