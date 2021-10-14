50th anniversary of reo Māori petition to be celebrated

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson have announced the Government’s plans to commemorate two moments in NZ History.

By Bronson Perich

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. (Source: Te Karere)

The presentation of the te reo Māori petition to Parliament on 14 September 1972 and Māori Language Day will both be commemorated.

These two events started the movement to restore te reo Māori as NZ’s first language.

Cabinet has marked the planned celebrations as a “Tier 1 event” on the Government 2022 commemorations programme.

“Government continues to recognise the importance of significant events such as this anniversary, which has shaped our history,” Sepuloni said.

A Tier 1 designation is reserved for major anniversaries of events that were felt nationwide and shaped our national history.

Likewise, Jackson said the people behind the petition should be acknowledged for what they did. He felt the 2022 commemorations would accomplish that.