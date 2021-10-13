Tree falls on car, heavy swells lash Wellington's south coast

A tree has fallen on a vehicle and power lines are down as heavy swells lash Wellington's south coast.

MetService issued a heavy swell warning on Wednesday which could bring debris and surface flooding to roads in the area. (file) (Source: 1 NEWS)

Firefighters were called to the scene after a tree fell on a vehicle outside Hutt Hospital, in Lower Hutt, at around 11.10am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

No one was inside the car at the time and there are no reports of injuries.



It follows reports of downed power lines and domestic flooding in the area, the spokesperson said.



MetService issued a heavy swell warning on Wednesday which could bring debris and surface flooding to roads in the area.

⚠ Heavy Swell Warning for Wellington south coast 🌊



Strong southerlies are expected to generate high waves that may bring debris and surface flooding to roads about the south coast of Wellington and Eastbourne, especially around high tide.



Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X — MetService (@MetService) October 12, 2021

The meteorological service has forecast southerly 5.5m swells lasting around 12 seconds which will peak at 6m on Wednesday afternoon. The swells will then ease to 5.5m in the evening, before lowering to 4.5m overnight.



The swells could bring debris and surface flooding to roads about the south Coast of Wellington and Eastbourne, especially around high tide at 11.48pm.

Severe Weather Update



💨 Strong southerlies picking up in Wellington, Wairarapa, and Marlborough, but soon easing in Canterbury



💨 Strong southeasterly wind gusts for exposed parts of southern Westland



Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/W0txVbfgDf — MetService (@MetService) October 12, 2021

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Wellington and the Wairarapa, Marlborough about and south of the Wairau Valley, and eastern parts of the Sounds, with southerly winds potentially approaching severe gales in exposed places, particularly near the coast.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found on the MetService website.