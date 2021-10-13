Raglan public toilets added to locations of interest

Eight new locations of interest have been announced across Auckland, Raglan and Hamilton.

The public toilets on Cliff St, Raglan. (Source: Google Maps)

The fresh locations in Auckland are Kiwi Bakery in Manurewa, Hillpark Superette in Manurewa, Leabank Superette in Manurewa, Hillpark Bakery in Manurewa, Life Pharmacy Birkenhead and Countdown Roselands.

The visits occurred between Tuesday, October 5, and Monday this week.

In Raglan, the new location was the public toilets on Cliff St, frequented between 9am and midnight on Sunday, October 3.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

The new location in Hamilton was Supervalue Parkwood, visited on Wednesday, October 6 and Saturday, October 9, between 1pm and 3pm.

Meanwhile, new dates and times were recorded for existing locations Mobil Clendon Park, Countdown Greenlane, Countdown Onehunga, and Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd.

Those new visits occurred between Tuesday, October 5, and Tuesday this week.

The health advice for all of the new locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and to get a test if any develop.