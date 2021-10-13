Nats launch petition to help Afghans who supported Kiwi troops

National has launched a petition calling on the Government to bring Afghan nationals that supported Kiwi troops safely to New Zealand.

National's counter-terrorism spokesperson Mark Mitchell said it was "not good enough that the Government has abdicated its responsibility to our international partners, abandoning our people and expecting Australia and others to pick up the slack".

"The Afghans that worked alongside our Kiwi mission in Afghanistan took the risk to do so because they believed in us and wanted a country with a strong democracy that was safe and secure for their children to grow up in."

"They are facing a serious humanitarian crisis fuelled by the collapse of the Afghan economy, food scarcity and the onset of a harsh Afghan winter.

"The Taliban has already started searching and destroying the houses of people holding New Zealand visas."

Many people were left behind after the withdrawal of New Zealand's August evacuation in Afghanistan.

These photos were supplied by contacts of Mark Mitchell and show people appealling to the Government for help.

Afghan nationals asking for help from the NZ Government. (Source: Supplied)

The Taliban regime took control of Kabul in August.

In September, Afghan interpreters stood outside Parliament for three hours hoping to meet with the Government. The interpreters said they were fearful that their families were being hunted by the Taliban because they had helped New Zealand.

Last week, the Government announced it was sending a Special Representative to the Middle East to help people who have been granted visas get out of Afghanistan.

Mitchell said today he has offered the Government assistance to extract people.

Afghan nationals asking for help from the NZ Government. (Source: Supplied)

"I am working with a dedicated network of Kiwis and volunteers, some of whom are former senior NZDF officers who have been on multiple deployments to Afghanistan and have deep experience, networks and relationships in Afghanistan."

"There have been multiple attempts to engage with the Government via email, phonecalls and letters, to which almost no response has been received. Other countries, agencies, non-government organisations and private sector companies are proactively moving their people out of Afghanistan.

"They were brave and took a risk to support us, believing that the Taliban regime would never return. They are now in danger and need our help."

He urged the Government to immediately reinstate resettlement support for eligible Afghans to come to New Zealand.

A spokesperson from Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta's office said the government continues to work in highly challenging and complex circumstances to get as many people to New Zealand as possible.

“This has been one of our largest responses to a humanitarian crisis to date and 1250 visas have been issued to Afghan nationals. In addition to the 387 individuals evacuated, a further 40 have arrived in NZ since the final evacuation flight.”