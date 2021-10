The Lotto Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no one struck the $30m jackpot on Wednesday night.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The winning numbers are: 05 19 21 28 30 39 The Bonus ball was 02 and the Powerball 10.

The Strike numbers were 30, 39, 21 and 5.

Seven lucky punters won Lotto's First Division taking home $142,857 each.

Powerball's $26 million prize was not struck on Saturday, increasing the prize to $30 million.