Woman on bail illegally crossed Auckland border

A 22-year-old woman on bail has been charged after she illegally crossed Auckland's border and travelled to the Far North.

NZ Police. (Source: istock.com)

Police say she crossed the northern boundary with another person who had an exemption for child care arrangements.

The discovery came after police went to a Paparore address in the Far North on Monday afternoon. Officers had received information a person at the address was breaching their bail conditions.

The conditions of the 22-year-old woman's bail were to reside in Auckland, so she was taken into custody.

Covid-19 tests were organised for her and the person she was staying with. Both came back negative.

A police spokesperson said the woman was charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 order.

She had appeared in the Whangārei District Court and was remanded in custody to next appear in the Kaitāia District Court on October 27.

"At this stage, police cannot rule out further enforcement action being taken in this matter."