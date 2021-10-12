All Whites steal late win over Bahrain

The All Whites have made it two-from-two in their return to international football after a late win over Bahrain on Wednesday morning.

Niko Kirwan celebrates scoring for the All Whites against Bahrain. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand followed up their 2-1 win over Curacao – their first match in almost 700 days – at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Bahrain thanks to an 88th minute winner from Niko Kirwan.

Kirwan managed to get his head on the end of a cross from Liberato Cacace late in the match to put the ball in the back of the net, giving him his first international goal in just his second appearance.

Kirwan, son of All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan, said after the match it was an “unreal” moment.

“I was already so happy to get called up and really keen to show Danny and the staff what I'm capable of.

“When the ball went in I was just so happy. It meant so much – to score for your country is unreal.”

Kirwan is just one of the new faces to make their debut for the All Whites this month as coach Danny Hay looks to develop the side for their next World Cup bid.

"We gave more players the opportunity to show what they're capable of, I think our average age was 23, so a lot of young players showing what they're capable of," said Hay after the 1-0 win.

"We're starting to form a strong identity around what this team is about and now it's about looking to November and continue to build on the progress that we've made."

Hay said he had spent much of the All Whites’ two-year hiatus from the international stage focusing on changing how the team approach games.

"I think we've got a far more creative, exciting type of player starting to emerge in the game, they're young and enthusiastic and for me it's just giving them the courage to go and express themselves.

"Historically we always had a negative-defensive approach, but what we're starting to see from this group is that they are far more positive and trying to win games."

Hay is hoping to secure two more matches for the November international window ahead of the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament scheduled for January in the Middle East.

The winner of that tournament will then play a team from the Americas for a spot in the World Cup.

While there’s a long journey ahead, Hay said they have all the makings to get the job done.

"I've always had huge belief in this group, I have firm belief in the quality and character of these players and believe that we can take on any side.

"If we get through Oceania, the way we're starting to progress, I don't think any team in that inter-continental play-off will want to play us."