Vaccine rates by district - See how your town is doing

Territorial Authority Population First Dose Second Dose % First Dose % Second Dose Ashburton District 27,424 21,926 11,804 80% 43% Auckland 1,383,804 1,189,126 834,769 86% 60% Buller District 8,272 5,929 4,469 72% 54% Carterton District 8,259 6,588 4,849 80% 59% Central Hawke's Bay District 11,838 9,166 6,167 77% 52% Central Otago District 19,636 16,701 12,674 85% 65% Chatham Islands Territory 180 201 158 112% 88% Christchurch City 322,364 268,094 162,095 83% 50% Clutha District 14,979 11,095 7,472 74% 50% Dunedin City 110,495 97,589 73,338 88% 66% Far North District 56,422 37,082 25,478 66% 45% Gisborne District 40,638 28,293 20,654 70% 51% Gore District 10,754 8,005 5,816 74% 54% Grey District 11,412 8,298 5,678 73% 50%