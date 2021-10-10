Vaccine rates by district - See how your town is doing

Source: 1 NEWS

Territorial Authority Population First Dose Second Dose % First Dose % Second Dose Ashburton District          27,424          21,926              11,804 80% 43% Auckland    1,383,804    1,189,126           834,769 86% 60% Buller District            8,272            5,929                4,469 72% 54% Carterton District            8,259            6,588                4,849 80% 59% Central Hawke's Bay District          11,838            9,166                6,167 77% 52% Central Otago District          19,636          16,701              12,674 85% 65% Chatham Islands Territory                180                201                    158 112% 88% Christchurch City        322,364       268,094           162,095 83% 50% Clutha District          14,979          11,095                7,472 74% 50% Dunedin City        110,495          97,589              73,338 88% 66% Far North District          56,422          37,082              25,478 66% 45% Gisborne District          40,638          28,293              20,654 70% 51% Gore District          10,754            8,005                5,816 74% 54% Grey District          11,412            8,298                5,678 73% 50%                        