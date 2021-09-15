The front of a police car has been significantly damaged following a "minor collision" with another vehicle in South Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash, between the police car and another vehicle, occurred on Great South Road, in Manurewa, earlier this afternoon, police told 1News in a statement.
"Police were on their way to respond to a family incident under lights and sirens on Great South Road, Manurewa, earlier this afternoon when another vehicle has crossed into the police car’s path," police said.
"There was a minor collision but no reports of any serious injuries."