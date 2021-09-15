The front of a police car has been significantly damaged following a "minor collision" with another vehicle in South Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

A police car is left crumpled following an incident on Great South Road, in Manurewa. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The crash, between the police car and another vehicle, occurred on Great South Road, in Manurewa, earlier this afternoon, police told 1News in a statement.



"Police were on their way to respond to a family incident under lights and sirens on Great South Road, Manurewa, earlier this afternoon when another vehicle has crossed into the police car’s path," police said.



"There was a minor collision but no reports of any serious injuries."