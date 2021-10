Police are seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting in Whanganui on Monday night.

At around 8:40pm, police received a report of shots fired at an address on Puriri Street from a vehicle, which then left the scene.

People were home at the time of the incident but no one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the Puriri St, Tiki St or Raupo St area is asked to contact police on 105 quoting 210914/2820.