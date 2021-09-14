Prisoners were evacuated to the yard at Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato Tuesday evening after a fellow inmate lit a fire in their cell.

A Corrections spokesperson told 1News the fire was quickly extinguished.

"However Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called as a precaution.

"There was no threat to the wider security of the prison but due to a large amount of smoke, other prisoners in the unit were evacuated to a recreation yard. Once the smoke has cleared, the prisoners will be returned to their cells.

"Two staff members were taken off site to have a medical check, and health services at the prison will check on the other prisoners’ wellbeing this evening," the spokesperson says.