A prisoner who had been on the run since escaping Corrections in Auckland for more than a month has now been arrested.

Te Ariki Poulgrain, who has known links to the Killer Beez gang, was attending a medical appointment in Grafton when he ran off while still in handcuffs on June 30.

Poulgrain was arrested at an address in Ōtara, South Auckland, on Saturday, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said in a statement.



The 23-year-old was previously sentenced in 2018 for stabbing notorious killer Graeme Burton.

Te Ariki Poulgrain. (Source: Supplied)

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court via AVL on Monday, September 13, on one charge of escaping custody.