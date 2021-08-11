1News Māori phrase glossary

You may have flicked on the telly recently to watch the news and heard a couple of new phrases you hadn’t heard before.

You might have heard presenters such as Simon Dallow say “hoki mai anō” or “kia pai te pō” and not known what those phrases mean.

Here at TVNZ and 1News we support and promote the use of te reo Māori and we want to help you understand some phrases that you might hear on the 6pm bulletin or one of our other news and current affairs shows.

Commonly heard phrases on news bulletins:

Pō manahau – Good night

Hoki mai anō – Welcome back

Nau mai anō – Welcome again

Kia ora anō – Hello again

Nau mai, haere mai – Welcome, welcome

Ngā mihi o te pō - Good evening Kia pai te pō – Have a good night

Kia tau te mauri, pō mārie – May the soul be calm, good night

Me ū tonu mai - Stay with us

E whai ake nei – Coming up next

E haere ake nei – Coming up next

Kaue e haere ki wāhi kē - Don't go anywhere

Ka kite ākuanei – See (you) soon

Ā muri i ngā whakatairanga – After the break

Ko te manako, kua pai te rā - Hope you're having a good day

Kia pai ngā rā whakatā - Have a good weekend