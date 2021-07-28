Fijian rugby stars break down in tears after winning Olympic gold

In the moments just after back-to-back Olympic gold medals were secured, the giants of Fiji’s triumphant sevens team slumped to the turf, tears pouring from their eyes.

Footage from moments after t he final whistle of Fiji’s 27-12 win showed several players, Vilimoni Botitu among them, on their knees in a line as the All Blacks Sevens stood respectfully in the background.

The emotional outpouring comes after the players have gone months without seeing their families as Covid wreaked havoc on the island nation.

9pm tonight, our little nation unites as one to support our mens 7’s team in their quest for glory. Our country suffering, limited preparation, no contact with families since March…your sacrifices have given us hope & inspiration. Feel the weight of our people, we are with you! — 🇫🇯💉Simon Raiwalui💉🇫🇯 (@SimonRaiwalui) July 28, 2021

Shout-Out to our Skipper Jerry Tuwai.

His kids Lani and Jone who have not seen their TA for nearly four months have a simple message for him, as Jerry leads our national team to the gold medal final at 9pm.

Thank you Lani and Jone. #TokyoOlympics #HowWeSevens #TosoViti pic.twitter.com/LDLs3mvNxS — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 28, 2021

The team then marked the occasion in traditional fashion, singing the hymn Eda Sa Qaqa – which features the lyrics "we have overcome".

The gold is Fiji’s second-ever Olympic medal and comes as the official Covid death toll on the islands passes 200.