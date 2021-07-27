Luuka Jones 'gutted' after missing out on Olympic medal

New Zealand canoe slamonist Luuka Jones says she's "gutted" after finishing out of the top three in the women's K1 at the Olympics last night.

The 32-year-old won a silver medal in the same event at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In last night's final in Tokyo Jones finished sixth with a time of 110.67, over five seconds off the pace.

"I’m in really good shape and I think I just started losing a bit of time and let that get to me and started being a bit too aggressive and wasn’t patient enough," Jones said after the race.

"I’m really gutted. I put a lot of work into this; and not just me but a lot of people."

Her Olympics campaign isn't over though with the women's C1 heats kicking off at 4pm today.

