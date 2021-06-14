Christchurch charity printing cards for disabled people that breaks down barriers for people in the community

Source: Seven Sharp

Kilmarnock in Christchurch is a commercial workplace that doubles as a charity, employing people to work in areas such as food processing, e-waste recycling, packaging of goods and assembly of components.

But it’s also part of a new scheme breaking down barriers for disabled people in the community.

It prints Hapai cards, each card bears symbols showing an individual’s limitations, so if he or she goes out to a café for example, staff there know how to help.

A new job being created that is being called a “game-changer” for disabled people.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyDisability

Popular Stories

1

Hep A warning after 3 cases linked to imported frozen berries

2

Thousands vote on South Canterbury anniversary clash

3

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

4

Sister of woman found in burnt-out car gives emotional plea for justice

5

King Charles shows contempt for leaky pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing!'

Latest Stories

Hospitals reorganise surgery due to holiday marking Queen's death

Over in blink of an eye: Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Japan offers Super Rugby Pacific solution as tension simmers

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

Dame Valerie Adams ready to show 'authentic' story in doco

Related Stories

Thousands vote on South Canterbury anniversary clash

Chch mayor says Govt will 'probably' intervene in housing row

Person injured in Christchurch crash involving cyclist, vehicle

Partially Deaf student petitions for legal captioning standards