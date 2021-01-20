Greta Thunberg gets last word on Twitter, recycling Trump tweet mocking her to bid him farewell

A year after former President Donald Trump mocked Greta Thunberg, the teen climate activist delivered a final blow on Twitter as he departed the White House.

“He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” the Swedish 18-year-old tweeted alongside an image of Trump boarding Marine One.

It comes about a year after Trump tweeted a condescending remark about Thunberg following her speech at a UN summit in Davos. Trump recently was permanently banned from Twitter.

“People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth,” Thunberg said at the time.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump tweeted soon after.

According to the New York Times’ complete archive of Trump insults on Twitter , Trump also told Thunberg, who has Asperger's syndrome, that she “must work on her Anger Management problem”.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" Trump tweeted in December 2019 after Thunberg was named Time magazine’s person of the year.

It’s not the first time Thunberg had turned Trump’s insults back at him.

While final votes were being counted in the US election last year, Trump tweeted in November: "STOP THE COUNT!"

Thunberg replied: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”