Environment
1News

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

June 13, 2018

Divisions within the Green Party have spilled out in to the open after Green MP and Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company. .

Green members are venting about the decision both privately and publicly on social media, with Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson admitting she’s had a number of complaints by members about the decision.

A post made by Eugenie Sage on her official Facebook page about the decision has received 1000 mostly negative comments since it was posted yesterday.

"NO MORE" you morons, where are your promises," one reads. "That's not the representation that Kiwis were asking or expecting from the greens. What a huge let down," another comment says.

The Greens campaigned on putting a charge on water bottling at last year's election and are still hoping to introduce such a levy.

Ms Sage says she was acting within the law and insists the party will now work on changing the law.

Co-leader Marama Davidson admitted there was "widespread concern" in the party, and the decision doesn't align with its kaupapa.

