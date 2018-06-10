New Zealand
1News

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

June 11, 2018

A woman has been left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick had visited the Farmer Auto Village in Tauranga with the hopes of buying a new car.

After taking one of their cars for a test run, Ms Newdick was set on buying the vehicle until she discovered the shocking message from the dealership left accidentally on her phone.

"Your little Māori girl…it keeps going to voice mail," two dealers can be heard saying to each other in the message.

"Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori.

"Go back to Maketu and dig pipis out of the sand."

Ms Newdick told the TVNZ1's Marae programme she was upset and angry to hear the two minute conversation between the two Farmer Auto Village workers.

"When I received the message I couldn't believe what I was hearing," says Ms Newdick.

The message left her in a state of disbelief.

"What does he even mean by that 'don't be a f***** clever Māori'?

"So because I have a job and I work does that make me a clever Māori in his eyes? I was offended not only for myself but he's lumped us all in that box."

Marae approached Farmer Auto Village for comment on the message and were told that the company was shocked by the remarks.

They have since apologised to Ms Newdick.

"We are absolutely devastated that an employee within our used car department at Farmer Motor Group has made some offensive comments," Mike Farmer managing director of the company said in a statement.

Mr Farmer says the company is implementing a cultural and historical awareness programme company-wide following this incident.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

Released into a scenic reserve, Tuati's tracker signal had recently been overridden by a stronger one, essentially making him invisible.

9:24pm

Tears as dog that bit vet given death sentence

Tears as dog that bit vet given death sentence

Chopper bit a veterinarian in 2021 leaving her with a fractured ulna, four puncture wounds, nerve and muscle damage and requiring two surgeries.

Mon, Aug 21

Former Tauranga councillor thrown out of meeting after stadium clash

Former Tauranga councillor thrown out of meeting after stadium clash

Mon, Aug 21

Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

Sun, Aug 20

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fri, Aug 18

'I'll keep working': great grandmother celebrates 50 years at job

'I'll keep working': great grandmother celebrates 50 years at job

Fri, Aug 18

4:22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

34 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

38 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

52 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years