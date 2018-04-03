'Yes, I drank it!' Benji Marshall's wife posts photo with newborn son and 'placenta shake'

Benji Marshall's wife Zoe has opened up about her struggles with postnatal depression and one of the ways she is combating it - by consuming her own placenta.

Marshall gave birth to Fox last month and while she and her NRL star husband are enjoying the early days of parenthood, the 33-year-old admitted she has also had struggles.

In an Instagram post, Marshall shared a photo of her with Fox and a friend while also holding her placenta 'shake' with the consumption of the placenta considered a natural way to ease the symptoms of postnatal depression.

Though an unproven practice, Marshall is committed to it.

"This is me with my placenta in a shake.. yes I drank it!" she wrote in a caption with the photo. "Thank you @georgiejhet for bringing it so promptly. Gotta have that fresh placenta.

"I also got Georgie to make me placenta capsules, a tincture and an essence to take post natal. I think this needs a blog post. I will get @georgiejhet to share all the reasons why it’s important to consume your placenta #placenta #postnatal."

Marshall's friend later explained the drink had more in than just placenta.

"Don't freak out everyone! There is a small piece of Placenta in this large drink...the rest is organic banana, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries!" she said.