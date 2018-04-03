League
1News

'Yes, I drank it!' Benji Marshall's wife posts photo with newborn son and 'placenta shake'

April 3, 2018

Benji Marshall's wife Zoe has opened up about her struggles with postnatal depression and one of the ways she is combating it - by consuming her own placenta.

Marshall gave birth to Fox last month and while she and her NRL star husband are enjoying the early days of parenthood, the 33-year-old admitted she has also had struggles.

In an Instagram post, Marshall shared a photo of her with Fox and a friend while also holding her placenta 'shake' with the consumption of the placenta considered a natural way to ease the symptoms of postnatal depression.

Though an unproven practice, Marshall is committed to it.

"This is me with my placenta in a shake.. yes I drank it!" she wrote in a caption with the photo. "Thank you @georgiejhet for bringing it so promptly. Gotta have that fresh placenta.

"I also got Georgie to make me placenta capsules, a tincture and an essence to take post natal. I think this needs a blog post. I will get @georgiejhet to share all the reasons why it’s important to consume your placenta #placenta #postnatal."

Marshall's friend later explained the drink had more in than just placenta.

"Don't freak out everyone! There is a small piece of Placenta in this large drink...the rest is organic banana, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries!" she said.

League

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

The NRL has stood by its decision not to award Manly a potentially game-winning penalty for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's hit on Reuben Garrick on Friday night.

Tue, Aug 22

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Anthony Seibold has unloaded on the NRL after the Warriors ended the Sea Eagles' finals hopes in a controversial finish to last night's game.

Sat, Aug 19

NRL premiership winner and Rabbitohs star Kyle Turner dies aged 31

NRL premiership winner and Rabbitohs star Kyle Turner dies aged 31

Sat, Aug 19

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Fri, Aug 18

'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

'Succeeding together' - Nathan-Wong sisters tackle NRLW together

Thu, Aug 17

2:03

Warriors clash another chapter in Morgan Harper's NRL journey

Warriors clash another chapter in Morgan Harper's NRL journey

Thu, Aug 17

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

29 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

34 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

47 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years