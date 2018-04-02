Sport
1News

Kevin Barry reveals key tactic Joseph Parker failed to implement: 'I was a little frustrated in the corner'

April 2, 2018

Kevin Barry this morning revealed he was "frustrated" by Joseph Parker's failure to implement a planned tactic to counter Anthony Joshua's huge reach advantage - the double jab.

Joshua had a 15 centimetre reach advantage over Parker in yesterday's heavyweight champion unification bout.

Speaking this morning as Team Parker left Cardiff, Barry said he urged his fighter to use the double jab as set up to get closer to Joshua and work inside, but for whatever reason Parker in the moment wouldn't execute it.

"You know the single jab just wasn't working for him and I was a little frustrated in the corner, I asked him nearly every round, 'Joe please, give me the double jab, you've got to give me the double jab'," Barry said.

"I talked about it last night. The double jab is for setting up his power and it's also a defensive mechanism which would have stopped Joshua's counter left hook.

"So the fact Joe was only throwing the one jab it was a little frustrating for me."

And Barry hinted that the magnitude of the occasion may have had an effect on Parker's composure and decision making.

"Well, look, I don't know. It was a big day, it was a big night, it was a big fight, it was a big occasion. You know, would Joe like a redo, I'm sure he would," he said.

SportBoxingUK and Europe

