Raid on Mongrel Mob pad leads to 25 arrests after six month investigation into organised crime

March 27, 2018

Twenty five people have been charged after a six-month investigation into organised crime and the distribution of illegal drugs in Bay of Plenty.

Police say that Operation Notus identified that members and associates of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob were involved in the commercial distribution of methamphetamine and cannabis in the community.

Search warrants are being executed at approximately 43 properties across the region in Kawerau, Whakatane and Opotiki.

Warrants have also been executed at two properties in Gisborne and Hastings.

Twenty men and five women have so far been arrested and will face charges including possession for supply and supplying methamphetamine and cannabis.

They will be appearing in Whakatane and Tauranga District Courts.

Police say firearms, methamphetamine, cannabis and cash have been located at a number of the addresses.

They say ssets have also been restrained including; boats, jet-skis, motorbikes, firearms and vehicles.

Earlier today NZ Herald published video of a gang pad in Kawerau being raided by police.

