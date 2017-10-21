Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley continues solid Formula 1 debut with 15th-fastest time in latest practice session

Brendon Hartley has completed another fair outing ahead of his Formula 1 debut in tomorrow's US Grand Prix after finish 15th in the third practice while knocking one second off his best time around the track.

The 27-year-old clocked in a 1:36.818 effort as the best of the third session - only 2.34 seconds behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

It continues his trend of improving every time he takes the tarmac at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas - In practice session one his best lap was 1:39.267, while his best in the second session was 1:37.987.

Hartley will return to the track later today for qualifying but will likely start at the back of the grid after his team installed a new power unit in his car.

It is the team's sixth power unit of the season when cars are only allowed four, meaning the Kiwi has copped a 25-place penalty.