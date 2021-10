A magnitude 8.0 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands, the US Geological Survey has reported.

The quake hit at a depth of 153km at 5.30pm NZ time.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the 7.9M Solomon Islands earthquake at 1730 NZ time. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 22, 2017

New Zealand Civil Defence has said that there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake.