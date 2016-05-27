Kiribati weightlifter dances with joy after reaching Olympic qualification mark

People from the tiny central pacific country of Kiribati certainly know how to celebrate.

Weightlifter David Katoatau showed he's got the dance moves as well as the skill when he qualified for the Olympics in Fiji this week.

This will be the second Olympic Games for the 31-year-old.

In 2012 he was the first I-Kiribati to qualify for the Olympics on merit and competed in London in the men's 94kg event where he placed 17th out of 21 competitors.

Two years later he took gold at the Commonwealth Games in the 104kg group A event - giving Kiribati its first ever Commonwealth medal.

