Te Ao Māori
1News / rnz.co.nz

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

8 mins ago
A Whakaata Māori poll has newcomer Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke within reach of unseating incumbent Nanaia Mahuta.

A Whakaata Māori poll has newcomer Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke within reach of unseating incumbent Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: 1News)

Could Te Pāti Māori’s youngest candidate end Labour’s unbroken reign in Hauraki-Waikato?

A Whakaata Māori poll has newcomer Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke within reach of unseating incumbent Nanaia Mahuta. The results, released during a live debate between the two candidates on Tuesday night, has Mahuta on 36% and Maipi-Clarke on 32%, with 14% undecided.

The poll revealed Maipi-Clarke in the lead as preferred candidate for those aged under 40 at 43% compared to Mahuta on 30%. But older voters are more likely to vote, and those aged 60+ still back Mahuta at 43% to 12% for Maipi-Clarke.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke. (Source: 1News)

Mahuta has held the Hauraki-Waikato electorate since its inception in 2008 and is the country’s longest continuously serving female MP. She isn’t standing on the party’s list and the fresh challenge from Maipi-Clarke could see the MP of 27 years ousted from Parliament.

In the preferred party stakes, Labour and Te Pāti Māori are neck and neck, both polling at 26% followed by National on 14%, Greens on 8, New Zealand First, 6, and ACT on 5%. Seven percent were undecided and 2% refused to say.

When the latter two groups are removed, Labour has 29% of the party vote (a drop of 36% on the 2020 election). Te Pāti Māori has 28% (up 16%), National 15% (11% higher), Greens 9% (up 3), NZ First 6 (up 2) and ACT 5% (4% higher).

The cost of living has been the most important issue across the polling of four Māori electorates to date and it was no different in the Hauraki-Waikato poll with 30% nominating it.

It was followed by the economy (10%), jobs (9%), housing (6%) and health 5%.

Chris Hipkins was the most preferred prime minister on 33%, followed by Christopher Luxon on 12%, Winston Peters on 9% and Rawiri Waititi, on 8.

Conducted by Curia Market Research, polling was completed on Wednesday 27 September. A total of 500 registered voters in Hauraki-Waikato, were polled by landline, mobile and online with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 per cent at the 95% confidence level.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriPoliticsYour Vote 2023Labour PartyTe Pāti Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

Primary industries a priority for ACT red tape review - Seymour

Primary industries a priority for ACT red tape review - Seymour

"ACT wants to see the rural sector given the respect it deserve," David Seymour said as he announced the party's primary industries policy today.

53 mins ago

Election live: ACT on cusp of taking National seat, poll suggests

Election live: ACT on cusp of taking National seat, poll suggests

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

55 mins ago

10:36

Labour pledges to ensure fair pay for uniformed defence personnel

Labour pledges to ensure fair pay for uniformed defence personnel

10:30am

Aucklanders say rates hike will make city even more unaffordable

Aucklanders say rates hike will make city even more unaffordable

10:15am

Covid 'the only thing' Hipkins has been positive about - Luxon

Covid 'the only thing' Hipkins has been positive about - Luxon

8:58am

10:36

Jessica Mutch McKay: Will this campaign deter future politicians?

Jessica Mutch McKay: Will this campaign deter future politicians?

5:00am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

8 mins ago

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

27 mins ago

Trump issued gag order over 'disparaging' post on court clerk

Trump issued gag order over 'disparaging' post on court clerk

37 mins ago

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

41 mins ago

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

The 41-year-old pop superstar acquired the Maltese pooch – whom she has named Snow – following the breakdown of her marriage to Sam Asghari.

41 mins ago

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

The former couple were granted permission to make the name change from Wolf Jacques Webster after filing a petition in March.

9:47am

Grimes suing Elon Musk for parental rights

Grimes suing Elon Musk for parental rights

8:46am

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

8:30pm