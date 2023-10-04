Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

World champion Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard has died after losing his battle with cancer.

Wynyard won nine senior world championships in his time at the top of his sport.

Wynyard, 49, was diagnosed with stage four Burkitt Lymphoma in May, an aggressive form of cancer.

A tribute was paid to Wynyard on the Rotorua Axemans Club this morning.

"In the early hours of Wednesday morning our Champion World Axemen and loved Club member Jason Wynyard lost his battle with cancer, he passed away with the love of his life Sharon by his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our hearts are broken. We send our love and condolences to all his whanau.

"Jason you will be missed."

Wynyard's family revealed in an Instagram post last month that the cancer had progressed beyond chemotherapy treatment, which had failed to slow its spread.

"The doctors tackled it with the strongest chemo protocol possible, and on August 18th, they told him that medically there was nothing more they could utilise to combat it and gave him weeks to live," the post reads.

"Jason is continuing to do what he does best, and that is keeping his head in the game and keep fighting. He is now switching directions and is focused on an integrated approach to healing and is continuing his fight. He is using natural remedies, alternative therapies, and spiritual practices to boost his immune system, reduce inflammation, and enhance his wellbeing. He is also using a hyperbaric chamber, which delivers pure oxygen at high pressure, to improve his blood circulation and tissue repair.

"Drawing on his competitive spirit and never-give-up attitude to defeat his illness, Jason along with his partner Sharon and their family, are grateful for the outpouring of love and support he has received.

"It is Jason’s wish to continue to share his journey in hopes that sharing it with others, it will help raise awareness about Burkitt lymphoma, the health system in New Zealand and give strength to others experiencing life’s challenges. Please help us to continue to support Jason and Sharon as they chop their way through this next block."