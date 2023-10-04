New Zealand
1News

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

37 mins ago
Jason Wynyard has lost his battle with cancer.

Jason Wynyard has lost his battle with cancer. (Source: Rotorua Axemans Club)

World champion Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard has died after losing his battle with cancer.

Wynyard won nine senior world championships in his time at the top of his sport.

Wynyard, 49, was diagnosed with stage four Burkitt Lymphoma in May, an aggressive form of cancer.

A tribute was paid to Wynyard on the Rotorua Axemans Club this morning.

"In the early hours of Wednesday morning our Champion World Axemen and loved Club member Jason Wynyard lost his battle with cancer, he passed away with the love of his life Sharon by his side.

"Our hearts are broken. We send our love and condolences to all his whanau.

"Jason you will be missed."

Wynyard's family revealed in an Instagram post last month that the cancer had progressed beyond chemotherapy treatment, which had failed to slow its spread.

"The doctors tackled it with the strongest chemo protocol possible, and on August 18th, they told him that medically there was nothing more they could utilise to combat it and gave him weeks to live," the post reads.

"Jason is continuing to do what he does best, and that is keeping his head in the game and keep fighting. He is now switching directions and is focused on an integrated approach to healing and is continuing his fight. He is using natural remedies, alternative therapies, and spiritual practices to boost his immune system, reduce inflammation, and enhance his wellbeing. He is also using a hyperbaric chamber, which delivers pure oxygen at high pressure, to improve his blood circulation and tissue repair.

"Drawing on his competitive spirit and never-give-up attitude to defeat his illness, Jason along with his partner Sharon and their family, are grateful for the outpouring of love and support he has received.

"It is Jason’s wish to continue to share his journey in hopes that sharing it with others, it will help raise awareness about Burkitt lymphoma, the health system in New Zealand and give strength to others experiencing life’s challenges. Please help us to continue to support Jason and Sharon as they chop their way through this next block."

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

A new poll result has Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pāti Māori trailing Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta by just four percentage points.

8 mins ago

Primary industries a priority for ACT red tape review - Seymour

Primary industries a priority for ACT red tape review - Seymour

"ACT wants to see the rural sector given the respect it deserve," David Seymour said as he announced the party's primary industries policy today.

53 mins ago

Election live: ACT on cusp of taking National seat, poll suggests

Election live: ACT on cusp of taking National seat, poll suggests

55 mins ago

10:36

Council apologises over 'embarrassing' rates mistake

Council apologises over 'embarrassing' rates mistake

10:41am

Labour pledges to ensure fair pay for uniformed defence personnel

Labour pledges to ensure fair pay for uniformed defence personnel

10:30am

Aucklanders say rates hike will make city even more unaffordable

Aucklanders say rates hike will make city even more unaffordable

10:15am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

8 mins ago

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

Nanaia Mahuta in danger of losing electorate, poll shows

27 mins ago

Trump issued gag order over 'disparaging' post on court clerk

Trump issued gag order over 'disparaging' post on court clerk

37 mins ago

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

Kiwi wood chopping legend Jason Wynyard dies aged 49

41 mins ago

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

The 41-year-old pop superstar acquired the Maltese pooch – whom she has named Snow – following the breakdown of her marriage to Sam Asghari.

41 mins ago

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

The former couple were granted permission to make the name change from Wolf Jacques Webster after filing a petition in March.

9:47am

Grimes suing Elon Musk for parental rights

Grimes suing Elon Musk for parental rights

8:46am

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

8:30pm