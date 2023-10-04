Body found after fisherman swept off rocks in Southland

The body of a fisherman swept off the rocks in Southland yesterday afternoon has been found.

Police say the man had been fishing off Slope Point when he was swept into the water around 2.20pm.

An extensive search was launched involving Land SAR, Bluff and Riverton Coastguard, Helicopters Otago and a nearby commercial fishing boat.

A man's body was found in the water a short time later, police said.

The man’s family have been notified, and police are offering them support.

Local iwi yesterday placed a seven-day rāhui between Haldane Estuary and Waipapa Creek.