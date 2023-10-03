Taranaki coffee cart helping young Kiwis into mahi

A Taranaki coffee cart is helping young people into mahi while also encouraging customers to order in te reo Māori.

The Makona cart sits in the car park of Tui Ora, a health and social services provider.

Te Atiawa's Alana Ruakere told Seven Sharp: "The idea behind it is that its a portal, an entrance way to career, opportunities and innovations for young people.

"We're focused on taiohi aged 18-25, who are not in employment or education looking to enter into a supportive environment for their aspirations," she said.

Makona's manag er Ngapera Hohaia said she helps train taiohi into work experience.

"Lifting up their mana and wairua, so they can work in other places and feel confident and not so shy."

Tiara Rangi, a staff member at Makona, said she was unemployed for a while after school and had never touched a coffee machine when she started work.

"It was quite scary and nerve-wracking."

Ruakere said it's been "an amazing opportunity" to see Rangi blossom.

She said: "[Staff learn] everything from health and safety, hygiene and food standards, stock management and first aid. It's quite a broad offering of how to run a business."