Te Ao Māori
1News

Taranaki coffee cart helping young Kiwis into mahi

11 mins ago

A Taranaki coffee cart is helping young people into mahi while also encouraging customers to order in te reo Māori.

The Makona cart sits in the car park of Tui Ora, a health and social services provider.

Te Atiawa's Alana Ruakere told Seven Sharp: "The idea behind it is that its a portal, an entrance way to career, opportunities and innovations for young people.

"We're focused on taiohi aged 18-25, who are not in employment or education looking to enter into a supportive environment for their aspirations," she said.

Makona's manager Ngapera Hohaia said she helps train taiohi into work experience.

"Lifting up their mana and wairua, so they can work in other places and feel confident and not so shy."

Tiara Rangi, a staff member at Makona, said she was unemployed for a while after school and had never touched a coffee machine when she started work.

"It was quite scary and nerve-wracking."

Ruakere said it's been "an amazing opportunity" to see Rangi blossom.

She said: "[Staff learn] everything from health and safety, hygiene and food standards, stock management and first aid. It's quite a broad offering of how to run a business."

New ZealandTaranakiEmploymentTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

He Tānga Manawa: Establishment of Te Pāti Māori

He Tānga Manawa: Establishment of Te Pāti Māori

As election day nears, we throw it back to 2004, where Māori leaders of the time held a hui that led to the establishment of a political party run by Māori, for Māori.

Sun, Oct 1

2:28

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Labour MP and candidate Angela Roberts says a man slapped her on both cheeks during a heated discussion about education.

Sat, Sep 30

Olly Ohlson, the TV presenter who introduced Te Reo Māori to a generation

Olly Ohlson, the TV presenter who introduced Te Reo Māori to a generation

Sat, Sep 30

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

Fri, Sep 29

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

Labour's Angela Roberts 'slapped' following political debate

Fri, Sep 29

Hipkins accuses opponents of 'race baiting', Luxon calls him 'desperate'

Hipkins accuses opponents of 'race baiting', Luxon calls him 'desperate'

Thu, Sep 28

2:29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Taranaki coffee cart helping young Kiwis into mahi

4:00

Taranaki coffee cart helping young Kiwis into mahi

31 mins ago

Why is it so difficult to limit e-waste in New Zealand?

8:16

Why is it so difficult to limit e-waste in New Zealand?

31 mins ago

Vote Compass data reveals the most unlikeable political leader

1:24

Vote Compass data reveals the most unlikeable political leader

31 mins ago

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

0:35

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

9:40pm

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30