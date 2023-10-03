Leaders' debate spat: Hipkins says event key for South Island

The National-Labour stoush over the Press Leaders' Debate has continued, with Chris Hipkins saying this morning the event is a key chance for the South Island to be heard and Christopher Luxon should be prioritising it.

The debate was scheduled for tonight in Christchurch but Labour leader Hipkins had to pull out as he's isolating with Covid-19.

Labour campaign chair Megan Woods said yesterday that National leader Luxon is "chickening out" by not making himself available for the debate on an alternative date, while National campaign chair Chris Bishop said the party had offered for deputy leader Nicola Willis to debate Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis.

Hipkins told Breakfast this morning: "I basically said, 'I'm out of isolation on Friday, so any date other than when we're due to be doing the TVNZ debate on Thursday night works for me, I will make it work'.

"I do think that the debates are important. Actually, they're the best sources of information for people in terms of making an informed decision about how they're going to vote, so I've indicated that I will make that my absolute top priority."

The second TVNZ Leaders' Debate airs on October 12 at 7pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, moderated by 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay. It's just two days before polling day on October 14.

Hipkins said Luxon just wasn't interested in finding any alternative time for the Press debate.

"I think it's important that the South Island gets a chance to have their issues aired, so my team have reached out to the Christchurch Press and indicated that I'm willing to come anyway.

"I'm happy to do a town hall meeting, whatever, where I take questions from the public in Christchurch so that they still get their opportunity to have their issues heard."

He said a deputy leaders' debate – as proposed by National – wasn't the solution: "I think rescheduling is still the best option."

And fronting up is in the job description for prime minister, he added.

"You can't simply walk away when it all gets a bit too difficult – and you know, one of the things about being prime minister is that events change your schedule all of the time and you have to actually prioritise being accountable and being present."

Luxon said Labour claims he had pulled out of the event were "desperate smears".

"Claims that I have pulled out are just more misinformation being spread by Labour, because they have nothing positive to say about themselves and have no positive plans for New Zealand."