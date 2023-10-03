New Zealand
Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

32 mins ago
Damage to an Auckland rescue helicopter.

Damage to an Auckland rescue helicopter. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

An Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter has been damaged amid recent severe weather in the region.

Photos of the helicopter show a chunk missing from one of the tail fins, as well as less significant damage on the other side.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said the incident occurred around 2pm on Friday.

The BK-117 helicopter had completed a mission, landed, and was shutting down when a "heavy and unexpected" gust struck.

"The main rotor damaged the aircraft," the spokesperson said, adding four people were on board.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries to any crew or staff on the ground."

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been informed and the extent of the damage is being assessed.

