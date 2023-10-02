Politics
1News

Christopher Luxon casts ballot as advanced voting starts

1:02pm

Christopher Luxon and his wife Amanda have cast their vote on the first day of advance voting - although the name of the candidate they ticked may not be who you'd think.

The pair cast special ballots at the Eastview Baptist Church and Community Centre in Botany, the electorate the National Party leader is standing in.

However, the Luxon family live in Epsom, meaning the man who wants to be prime minister after October 14 can't tick his own name.

He voted for National's Epsom candidate Paul Goldsmith.

"It was pretty simple, it was two ticks blue, it was for a very good candidate called Paul Goldsmith and for a very excellent party called the National Party that will take New Zealand forward."

He said when he entered politics his family was settled in Epsom so they didn't move.

Luxon encouraged all New Zealanders to vote and think carefully about who they wanted to represent them in Parliament.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw also cast his vote at Wellington's Victoria University.

