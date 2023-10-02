300 up for Suzie Bates as veteran cements White Ferns' legacy

Suzie Bates, widely regarded as our greatest White Fern of all time, has added even more weight to the sentiment - becoming the first to make 300 appearances for New Zealand's women's cricket team.

The White Ferns, with a consolation victory overnight in Durban when they reached South Africa's 209 runs off 45 overs for the loss of only four wickets, were fuelled by a desire to win for Bates.

"Suzie's an absolute legend of New Zealand cricket," said all-rounder Amelia Kerr.

Kerr, key in the ODI win - with an unbeaten century, credits Bates for much of her success.

"She's had a huge impact on my career and who I am as a cricketer and player and being able to hit the winning runs on her 300th match is pretty special because she's helped me a lot in my career," said Kerr.

Otago Sparks coach and former Black Cap, Craig Cumming, said Bates' impact on the game is unmatched

"The word GOAT (greatest of all time) gets thrown around a lot but in my eyes, she genuinely is and that includes cricket in general - not talking female or male here.

"You look at the Sparks' - two thirds of them play the game because of Suzie Bates," he said.

Bates burst on to the international scene in 2006 and captained New Zealand for almost seven years, before stepping down in 2018.

Throughout her 17-year tenure to date, she's notched up many milestones - most notably becoming the all-time leading women's T20 run scorer and first to reach 1000 T20 World Cup runs earlier this year in South Africa.

"She's been a leader through the times of the amateur times, having to do a lot of hard work and self choices where you weren't getting a lot of reward," Cumming said.

"She's the heart and soul of every team she plays for, I call her the oldest little kid in the team with the biggest smile and makes everyone better around her."

Cumming also believes a feat like this is unlikely to happen again due to the way the women's game's changing so quickly.

A number of teammates - current and former - have paid tribute to the player and person she is.

Amy Satterthwaite posted to social media saying Bates, "a stalwart of the game" is one of the hardest workers you'll find both on and off the field.

Katey Martin echoed that sentiment - describing Bates as "one of a kind".

"You're the heartbeat of any team and just a loyal, legendary human," Martin shared with her followers.