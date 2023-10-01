Shaw: 'Would be rude not to' pick up Luxon coalition phone call

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says it would be rude not to answer Christopher Luxon should he come ringing after the election.

But Shaw refuses to discuss any possibility of an agreement with National after the election.

"We get very excited about all of these different things. But the election hasn't happened yet," the Greens co-leader told Q+A.

But if National leader Luxon did call him after election day to discuss ways their parties might work together, Shaw said "it would be rude not to" answer that call.

"We've always sought to be constructive… Ultimately, it's not up to me. It's not up to Marama. It's not even up to our caucus. It is for Green Party members who they will support into Government."

Shaw said it didn't make sense for National to approach the Greens to try and form a coalition because they were more ideologically aligned with ACT.

If the results of the latest 1News Verian poll are replicated on election day, Luxon will likely need both ACT and NZ First to form a government.

However, if National wanted to deal with only one support partner, the Greens could be an option.

Shaw said any government with a Green Party presence would be the best for the environment and climate change action.

When people voted for the Greens, they were voting because they wanted more Green Party ministers around the Cabinet with Labour, he said.

"They get to decide what the formation of the next Government is," Shaw said of the voters.

