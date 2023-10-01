Police look for man who left DOC hut in Taupō last night

Police are looking for a man who owns a large backpack left last night in a DOC hut near Lake Taupō.

In a short media release, a police spokesperson said they "wished to make contact with the owner of the pack", which belonged to a male tramper.

"The pack was left at Hauhungaroa Hut in the Pureora Forest Park at around 6.50pm yesterday, and the man who left it has not returned for it.

Police are asking for "the owner of the pack or if you have information as to the whereabouts of that person" to contact authorities on 105, referencing P056209776.