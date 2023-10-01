World
Associated Press

Police chief who led a raid of a small US newspaper suspended

28 mins ago
A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution.

A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution. (Source: Associated Press)

The police chief who led a highly criticised raid of a small Kansas newspaper has been suspended, the mayor confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Marion Mayor Dave Mayfield in a text said he suspended Chief Gideon Cody on Thursday. He declined to discuss his decision further and did not say whether Cody was still being paid.

Voice messages and emails from the AP seeking comment from Cody's lawyers were not immediately returned Saturday.

The August 11 searches of the Marion County Record’s office and the homes of its publisher and a City Council member have been sharply criticised, putting Marion at the centre of a debate over the press protections offered by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

Cody's suspension is a reversal for the mayor, who previously said he would wait for results from a state police investigation before taking action.

Vice-Mayor Ruth Herbel, whose home was also raided on August 11, praised Cody's suspension as “the best thing that can happen to Marion right now” as the central Kansas town of about 1,900 people struggles to move forward under the national spotlight.

“We can't duck our heads until it goes away because it’s not going to go away until we do something about it,” Herbel said.

This image made from surveillance video provided by the Marion County Record shows Marion, Kan., Police Department confiscating computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record.

This image made from surveillance video provided by the Marion County Record shows Marion, Kan., Police Department confiscating computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record. (Source: Associated Press)

Cody has said little publicly since the raids other than posting a defence of them on the police department’s Facebook page. In court documents he filed to get the search warrants, he argued that he had probable cause to believe the newspaper and Herbel, whose home was also raided, had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.

The raids came after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her. A spokesman for the agency that maintains those records has said the newspaper’s online search for a reporter was likely legal even though the reporter needed personal information about the restaurant owner that a tipster provided to look up her driving record.

The newspaper’s publisher Eric Meyer, has said the identity theft allegations simply provided a convenient excuse for the search after his reporters had been digging for background information on Cody, who was appointed this summer.

Legal experts believe the raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law, shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement.

Video of the raid on the home of publisher Eric Meyer shows how distraught his 98-year-old mother became as officers searched through their belongings. Meyer said he believes that stress contributed to the death of his mother, Joan Meyer, a day later.

Another reporter last month filed a federal lawsuit against the police chief over the raid.

