More than 50 cases of cryptosporidium as Queenstown outbreak grows

There are now more than 50 confirmed cases of the gastro bug cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown that began last month.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand announced that as of 10am today, there were 56 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium, 12 probable cases, and eight under investigation

A source of infection has yet to be identified, but investigations are actively ongoing, Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said in a statement.

"Public Health are aware of some cases of secondary infection of crypto," Dr Jack said.

"This means that there are some people who are getting it from people they live or work with.

"It is very important that everyone practise good hand hygiene to stop the spread of crypto to other people."

Illnesses in the area began to be reported on social media from early September, but cryptosporidium was only identified as the cause on 18 September.

