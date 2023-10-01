Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

He Tānga Manawa: Establishment of Te Pāti Māori

7:30pm

As this year's Election Day nears, this week for He Tānga Manawa we're throwing it back to 2004, when prominent Māori leaders gathered at Hoani Waititi Marae in Tāmaki Makaurau; a preliminary hui that led to the establishment of the Māori Party.

The hui consisted of many Māori leaders, including Tā Pita Sharples and Kahurangi Tariana Turia to discuss the possibility of the establishment of a party run on a by Māori, for Māori approach.

Turia, a Labour MP at the time, joined and stood with her people in opposition to the controversial Foreshore and Seabed Act 2004, calling on other Labour MPs to do the same. In the end, she was the only one who left the party as a result.

Her decision to leave ultimately triggered a by-election in her Te Tai Hauāuru electorate, in which she regained the seat under the new Māori Party. Sir Pita Sharples, Te Ururoa Flavell, and Hone Harawira eventually joined her.

Te Pāti Māori is now led by Debbie Ngārewa Packer and Rawiri Waititi.

He kitenga kanohi, he hokinga mahara, he koānga ngākau, he tānga manawa - He Tānga Manawa is a rebooted weekly online series from Te Karere that delves into a rich history of Māori news dating back 40 years.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriPolitics

