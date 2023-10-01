Politics
Groundswell protesters calling for change

By Benedict Collins, 1News Political Reporter
9 mins ago

They came in their tractors, on quadbikes and some even brought their farm dogs to central Auckland calling for political change at the election.

A few hundred farmers, members of the public and supporters of a wide array of political parties attended the Groundswell protest.

Farmers told 1News they wanted Labour gone after the election and complained they were being treated as the enemy by the Government.

"I hope Labour gets such a hiding [at the election] we never hear from them again," one farmer said.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters was there and repeatedly complained about 1News' coverage of his Whangaparāoa candidate Janina Massey, who was removed as a candidate for the party.

Despite her campaigning for New Zealand First in early September and her speaking highly of the party, Peters today claimed his former candidate never existed.

"I saw you on the phone trying to find a candidate who doesn't exist, you guys aren't going to stop us now, get that through your head," Peters told 1News senior political reporter Benedict Collins.

"You tell your bosses I'm going to win."

Asked about the impact Labour leader Chris Hipkins testing positive for Covid-19 today might have on the election, Peters predicted it might boost Labour's chances.

"I think it might save him."

"The more the public see of him and what he's saying now, including lies like he started the Provincial Growth Fund and the lie he told about a candidate called [Rob[ Ballantyne the more they don't see and the more chances he's got of doing better."

National's agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay, who was at the protest, said the positive test would be a blow for Hipkins and his team, "but ultimately, a campaign is a lot of people and not just one".

The former National MP and now leader of Democracy NZ Matt King said he was there because he was fighting for rural New Zealand and said many of his policies aligned with Groundswells.

He predicted a potential National, ACT, New Zealand First government would be a disaster for the country.

"I think if New Zealand First are in the mix it will be a coalition of chaos like you've never seen," King said.

Vision NZ's Panmure candidate Karl Mokaraka, who has so far this campaign derailed a Labour Party walkabout at the Otara Markets, an ACT Party conference and a National Party standup, when he climbed a fence behind Christopher Luxon, told 1News he wouldn't cause any disruption today.

A short time later, he proceeded to disrupt gatherings with both ACT Party leader David Seymour and Peters.

"He race baits a lot but we're related," Mokaraka told the media when interrupting a conversation Seymour was having with farmers and growers.

Seymour disagreed with that view.

Later Seymour laughed it off saying, "People say they want some diversity of opinion, then they finally get diversity and this is what it looks like...it didn't take long before he (Mokaraka) recognised that actually we both want better education in South Auckland."

