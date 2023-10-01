Environment
Govt to add 100 new public EV chargers across the country

7:33pm

One hundred new electric vehicle chargers will be added across the country, Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods has announced.

Woods said the chargers will be installed at 19 locations on popular holiday routes.

She said the focus is on major highways, thoroughfares, and places Kiwis regularly visit while out and about.

“Our EV sales keep increasing month on month, so we’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows and in front of demand.

“We have hit the previous EV charging target of one charger each 75km on our State highways, but our new vision is that New Zealanders should be able to charge where and when they need to. The projects that have received co-funding today show the full mix of options EV drivers can expect.”

Woods said new chargers will be at places like shopping centres where people may be parked for up to a couple of hours.

“To help with longer journeys, the government is co-funding high-speed chargers on main highways at 19 popular holiday routes, including Bombay, Turangi and Wanaka.

"Also included are the country’s first charging ‘hubs’ where up to ten high-speed chargers will sit alongside amenities like food options and toilets.”

Many of the chargers are due to be up and running on key holiday routes by Christmas this year.

