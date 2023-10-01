World
1News

Driver fined after smiling pup gets behind the wheel in Slovakia

8:29am
A dog behind the wheel of a Skoda in Slovakia.

A dog behind the wheel of a Skoda in Slovakia. (Source: Polícia Slovenskej republiky)

A driver has been fined after a dog appeared to get behind the wheel of a car in Slovakia.

A speed camera photo posted to Facebook on Friday appears to show a smiling brown pup in the driver’s seat of a Skoda, the BBC reports.

While the driver insisted his faithful friend had leapt into his lap without warning, police in the village of Sterusy said the footage showed no sudden movements in the vehicle.

Police have since asked people to secure their pets when driving.

"Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving," police said.

WorldAnimalsUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to murdered former personal assistant

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to murdered former personal assistant

The Duchess of York said she was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death of Jenean Chapman, 46, whose body was found at her home in Dallas, Texas, earlier this week.

5:00am

Nobel Prize season is here - what to know about the famous awards

Nobel Prize season is here - what to know about the famous awards

Fall has arrived in Scandinavia, which means Nobel Prize season is here.

5:00am

Kiwi TV host Dan Wootton sacked by MailOnline amid controversy

Kiwi TV host Dan Wootton sacked by MailOnline amid controversy

Fri, Sep 29

Six women rescued from refrigerated truck after call to BBC

Six women rescued from refrigerated truck after call to BBC

Fri, Sep 29

Teen among 3 dead after shootings in Netherlands

Teen among 3 dead after shootings in Netherlands

Fri, Sep 29

0:34

Boy, 16, arrested after 'deliberate' felling of Hadrian's Wall tree

Boy, 16, arrested after 'deliberate' felling of Hadrian's Wall tree

Fri, Sep 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Winston Peters refuses to say how much NZ First policy will cost

26:41

Winston Peters refuses to say how much NZ First policy will cost

37 mins ago

Dunedin Study professor Richie Poulton dies, aged 61

Dunedin Study professor Richie Poulton dies, aged 61

43 mins ago

Restaurant chain sued after manager allegedly rips off employee's hijab

Restaurant chain sued after manager allegedly rips off employee's hijab

9:56am

McIlroy loses temper as Ryder Cup tensions reach fever pitch

McIlroy loses temper as Ryder Cup tensions reach fever pitch

9:46am

5 killed in US truck crash as ammonia leak forces evacuation

5 killed in US truck crash as ammonia leak forces evacuation

9:17am

US woman who fatally shoved singing coach jailed for over 8 years

US woman who fatally shoved singing coach jailed for over 8 years

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29