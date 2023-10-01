Driver fined after smiling pup gets behind the wheel in Slovakia

A driver has been fined after a dog appeared to get behind the wheel of a car in Slovakia.

A speed camera photo posted to Facebook on Friday appears to show a smiling brown pup in the driver’s seat of a Skoda, the BBC reports.

While the driver insisted his faithful friend had leapt into his lap without warning, police in the village of Sterusy said the footage showed no sudden movements in the vehicle.

Police have since asked people to secure their pets when driving.

"Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving," police said.