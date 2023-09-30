New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

31 mins ago
Mataura residents have dealt with flooding and conflicts over dangerous toxic waste in recent years, and are now on the lookout for vandals.

Mataura residents have dealt with flooding and conflicts over dangerous toxic waste in recent years, and are now on the lookout for vandals. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Vandals are causing senseless damage in Mataura, a community leader says, after public toilets were smashed and plastered with human faeces.

Vandalism has cost Mataura ratepayers about $20,000 after a spate of incidents in the past 12 months, Gore District Council said.

That included vandals breaking all of the glass in the Tulloch Park grandstand and at the tennis pavilion, damaging a council-owned house to the extent it had to be completely boarded up, and smashing Clearlite roofing sheets at the former pool.

A specialist biohazard cleaner had to be called in to clean up the most recent mess at the Tulloch Park public toilets, this week.

Mataura Community Board chairperson Nicky Coats said it was frustrating and costly for ratepayers.

"As a community, we need to address what's happening in our town. I feel for those who have to clean up after these senseless acts."

She urged people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

"The community board are committed to providing Mataura residents with services and assets they can be proud of. The last thing our community needs is vandals ruining what we have all worked so hard for."

More than $1 million has been invested in new public toilets, a splash pad and a basketball court at Tulloch Park.

Council senior property officer Neil Mair said he hoped the vandal's mindset could be changed as vandalism had already cost ratepayers about $20,000.

"There are so many better ways the community board could have been spent that money."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandSouthlandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Labour MP and candidate Angela Roberts says a man slapped her on both cheeks during a heated discussion about education.

5 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

The party said Hana Maipi-Clarke's home had been targeted three times this week, her father later confirming a fourth incident happening tonight.

9:27pm

Man with distinctive facial tattoos surrenders to police

Man with distinctive facial tattoos surrenders to police

5:43pm

Countdown trialling body cams for staff amid safety concerns

Countdown trialling body cams for staff amid safety concerns

Fri, Sep 29

5:14

Police ask for help finding items after alleged indecent assault

Police ask for help finding items after alleged indecent assault

Fri, Sep 29

Over $70m of meth busted in wheat thresher machines at border

Over $70m of meth busted in wheat thresher machines at border

Fri, Sep 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

6 mins ago

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

0:30

Hawke's Bay heist: Magpies stun Wellington to win Ranfurly Shield

31 mins ago

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

59 mins ago

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

3:46pm

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

ACT promises to back employers with new small business policy

3:39pm

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

Confirmed: Fury to fight Usyk for undisputed heavyweight world title

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

8:10pm