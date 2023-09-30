Kayakers rescued off Whangamatā amid strong winds

Two kayakers have been safely returned to shore after strong winds off Whangamatā Beach left them unable to paddle back from an offshore rock formation.

The Whangamatā Search and Rescue squad was notified of two people in kayaks stranded at Maukaha Rocks shortly after midday on Saturday.

Surf Life Saving NZ said that two surf lifeguards responded in an inflatable rescue boat while another assisted from the Whangamatā Surf Life Saving Club.

"The kayakers were safely returned to shore. Both were very cold but otherwise unharmed."

Surf Life Saving NZ's Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said that the incident was an 'important reminder' for safety on the water.

"If you are out on kayaks, you should always wear a life jacket, take two forms of waterproof communication with you, and make sure someone on land knows what your plans are," said the Eastern Region Lifesaving manager.

It comes as the Coromandel Peninsula is under a strong wind watch.

MetService said that westerly quarter winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.