Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize, one wins Strike

Five tickets shared Lotto's First Division prize in tonight's draw, and one ticket also won Strike's top prize of $700,000.

The winning numbers were 01, 21, 22, 27,29, 31 Bonus 03 Powerball 03

The tickets were brought in Auckland, Porirua, Rotorua, and Rolleston at PK Superette in Pt Chevalier, Four Square Tītahi Bay in Porirua, New World Rolleston in Rolleston and on MyLotto for two players from Rotorua and Porirua.

The winning strike ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Tauranga.

The five first-division winning tickets each take home $200,000.

Powerball's $17 million jackpot wasn't struck and has rolled over to the next draw at $20 million.