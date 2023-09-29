Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

HADO, the world's first-ever physical eSport, has taken bums out of seats across Japan - and now, it's making an impact on Auckland's North Shore.

Shore Junction in Takapuna is home to the Kiwi HADO squad, the high-tech sport combining laser tag with dodgeball through an augmented reality (AR) game.

Two teams of three players wear headsets and face off with an arsenal of three options: dodge, shield, or take the hit.

Seven Sharp sent Daniel Faitaua to meet the Kiwi eAthletes, and to see what makes the game such a hit.

Watch Daniel Faitaua play HADO in the video above.