South Africa seal ODI series after chasing down White Ferns

South Africa has claimed an unassailable ODI series lead over the White Ferns after winning the second contest by seven wickets in Pietermaritzburg this morning.

After being put into bat, opener Melie Kerr led the way with a top score of 88 before her side was bowled out for 253 in the last over.

Maddy Green's 43 runs and a further 40 from Hannah Rowe were New Zealand's next best contributions with four players dismissed for single digits.

Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Miaba took three wickets each as South Africa wrestled control of the match midway through the New Zealand innings, reducing the Kiwis from 158/3 to 199/8 in the span of 11 overs.

In reply, the homeside then cruised to their target in the 46th over with opener Laura Wolvaardt hitting an unbeaten 124.

Despite an early dismissal in the sixth over from Lea Tahuhu to remove opener Tazmin Brits, the White Ferns couldn't find the same success as South Africa and ended up using eight bowlers to try and find an answer.

But with supporting knocks from Sune Luus [53 runs] and Marizanne Kapp [45 not out] in the middle of the South African order, they took the game and the series after winning the first game of the three-match series by four wickets earlier this week.

The third game is in Durban on Sunday before the two sides then play five T20 internationals.