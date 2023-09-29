Cricket
1News

South Africa seal ODI series after chasing down White Ferns

6:46am
Lea Tahuhu looks on as Laura Wolvaardt runs between the wickets in the second ODI between the White Ferns and South Africa.

Lea Tahuhu looks on as Laura Wolvaardt runs between the wickets in the second ODI between the White Ferns and South Africa. (Source: Getty)

South Africa has claimed an unassailable ODI series lead over the White Ferns after winning the second contest by seven wickets in Pietermaritzburg this morning.

After being put into bat, opener Melie Kerr led the way with a top score of 88 before her side was bowled out for 253 in the last over.

Maddy Green's 43 runs and a further 40 from Hannah Rowe were New Zealand's next best contributions with four players dismissed for single digits.

Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Miaba took three wickets each as South Africa wrestled control of the match midway through the New Zealand innings, reducing the Kiwis from 158/3 to 199/8 in the span of 11 overs.

In reply, the homeside then cruised to their target in the 46th over with opener Laura Wolvaardt hitting an unbeaten 124.

Despite an early dismissal in the sixth over from Lea Tahuhu to remove opener Tazmin Brits, the White Ferns couldn't find the same success as South Africa and ended up using eight bowlers to try and find an answer.

But with supporting knocks from Sune Luus [53 runs] and Marizanne Kapp [45 not out] in the middle of the South African order, they took the game and the series after winning the first game of the three-match series by four wickets earlier this week.

The third game is in Durban on Sunday before the two sides then play five T20 internationals.

Cricket

SHARE ME

More Stories

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

Southee cleared to play for Black Caps in Cricket World Cup

New Zealand pace bowler has had five pins inserted into his fractured thumb.

Wed, Sep 27

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

Black Caps secure first ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2008

The team secured the series with a seven-wicket victory in their third and final match.

Wed, Sep 27

Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

Black Caps ODI against Bangladesh abandoned because of rain

Fri, Sep 22

Thumb surgery puts Southee's World Cup in doubt

Thumb surgery puts Southee's World Cup in doubt

Wed, Sep 20

Black Caps fall to another heavy defeat to England

Black Caps fall to another heavy defeat to England

Sat, Sep 16

0:48

Tim Southee in doubt for World Cup after gruesome injury

Tim Southee in doubt for World Cup after gruesome injury

Sat, Sep 16

0:48

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Six women rescued from refrigerated truck after call to BBC

Six women rescued from refrigerated truck after call to BBC

25 mins ago

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

16:31

Vote Compass: Kiwis back testing primary schoolers, free lunches

42 mins ago

Kiwi manufacturer Rodin Cars has F1 bid rejected

Kiwi manufacturer Rodin Cars has F1 bid rejected

51 mins ago

Teen among 3 dead after shootings in Netherlands

0:34

Teen among 3 dead after shootings in Netherlands

7:30am

'He stands alone': Barrett, Retallick sing Whitelock's praises

'He stands alone': Barrett, Retallick sing Whitelock's praises

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

The 44-year-old reality star was seen arguing with her sister, 42, over the phone in scenes aired on The Kardashians this week.

5:00am

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

The actress has opened up about her family life and emotions, saying she was "still understanding" who she is at age 48.

9:40pm

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

4:03pm

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm